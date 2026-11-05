The New BMW Alpina 7-Series Will Let You Cruise Down The Autobahn At Over 186 MPH

A camouflaged prototype of the new BMW Alpina 7-Series BMW

Just days after our spy photographers snapped the new BMW Alpina 7-Series testing at the Nürburgring, and shortly after BMW released a mysterious teaser image, the German brand has given the world insight into the luxury sedan's testing regime. As the first model BMW has developed since taking over Alpina, the car will have an enviable legacy to live up to. It can't disappoint. BMW Alpina is testing the new car at Italy's famous 7.8-mile high-speed Nardo circuit, and it's not going easy on the fancy 7-Series. BMW describes it as a 'distance-shrinking machine', and that makes sense, as it can comfortably sit at speeds over 186 mph.

For the businesspeople likely to buy this car, those speeds will definitely keep their chauffeurs entertained as they are ferried along the Autobahn in supreme comfort. With BMW at the helm, Alpina will continue to focus on "speed, not sport" with its new models. For decades, Alpina has mastered this philosophy, creating high-end luxury models with blistering performance and driving engagement, but without the downsides of higher-end sport models from the BMW M division, which often sacrifice ride quality in the pursuit of track performance.

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Alpina's flagship sedan will have a powerful V8

BMW has confirmed the new Alpina 7-Series will use a V8 engine, and this clip hints at the snarl it delivers. CarScoops expects the new Alpina to debut with the brand's latest twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, introduced in October with the M760 xDrive. This engine makes 570 horsepower in standard specification, but the Alpina version should eclipse that and could match the 600 hp of the previous-generation B7.

BMW is committed to retaining the driving philosophy that has defined Alpina, and is staying true to its heritage on the design front. The 7-Series will receive subtle aerodynamic modifications and include Alpina's familiar oval-shaped quad tailpipes. The new car has also been shown with an updated version of Alpina's trademark 20-spoke wheels for the first time. These wheels are wrapped in bespoke tires with an extra foam layer to keep the sedan stable and comfortable at high speeds.

According to BMW Alpina vice president Oliver Viellechner, "Speed has always been baked into the ALPINA brand's DNA. However, we are not just interested in top speed alone. What matters is how natural, stable, and confident it feels to drive at that speed." CarScoops expects BMW to unveil this new Alpina model next year.

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