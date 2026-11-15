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🐶 Playful Puppies & Sweet Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carrollton
Carrollton has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes. From tiny bottle babies to gentle young pups, these dogs are already fixed, vetted, and hoping to meet you soon.
Scout
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
Scout is a young Beagle mix who’s ready to go home now. He’s already neutered and fully vetted, so you can focus on bonding and training. Come visit him and see if he’s your new walking buddy.
👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ukulele
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
- Notes: Bottle baby puppy needing round-the-clock care
Ukulele is a tiny bottle baby who needs a special home ready for frequent feedings, warmth, and close monitoring. Operation Kindness provides formula, supplies, and clear care instructions. This is a great fit for someone with time, patience, and a big heart for fragile little ones.
👉 Meet Ukulele and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyre
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
- Notes: Bottle baby puppy needing frequent bottle feedings and careful monitoring
Lyre is another sweet bottle baby who will rely on you for regular bottle feedings, warmth, and help with bathroom needs. The shelter will walk you through everything and provide supplies so she can grow strong and healthy in a home setting.
👉 Meet Lyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chaos Potato
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
With a name like Chaos Potato, this little guy is sure to bring some fun into your life. He’s a young mixed-breed puppy who will need all the basics—training, socialization, and lots of love—as he grows.
👉 Meet Chaos Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
- Contact: (972) 466-3420
Lola is a large-breed Great Pyrenees/Anatolian Shepherd mix puppy. These breeds often grow into big, sturdy dogs, so she’ll do best with space to stretch her legs and a family ready for a large companion. Call the city shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zuli
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
Zuli is a 4‑month‑old Shepherd mix who’s already spayed and vetted. She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family. Stop by Operation Kindness to see if she’s the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Zuli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Versace
- Breed: Mixed Breed, listed as Small (under 24 lbs fully grown)
- Age: 2 years (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventatives
Versace is a small young adult dog, perfect if you want a companion past the tiny puppy stage. He’s already neutered and fully vetted, so he’s ready to head home as soon as you are.
👉 Meet Versace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally Mae
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
Sally Mae is a young medium-sized mix with a rich chocolate coat. Call Operation Kindness to learn more about her temperament and see if she might be a match for your family and lifestyle.
👉 Meet Sally Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emerald
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Contact: (972) 418-7297
Emerald is a brown/chocolate puppy who will need all the usual puppy basics—training, playtime, and patience as she learns. Reach out to the shelter to get the latest on her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Emerald and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Carrollton area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.