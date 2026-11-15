Carrollton has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes. From tiny bottle babies to gentle young pups, these dogs are already fixed, vetted, and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: 1 year (young)

1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Scout is a young Beagle mix who’s ready to go home now. He’s already neutered and fully vetted, so you can focus on bonding and training. Come visit him and see if he’s your new walking buddy.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Notes: Bottle baby puppy needing round-the-clock care

Ukulele is a tiny bottle baby who needs a special home ready for frequent feedings, warmth, and close monitoring. Operation Kindness provides formula, supplies, and clear care instructions. This is a great fit for someone with time, patience, and a big heart for fragile little ones.

👉 Meet Ukulele and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Notes: Bottle baby puppy needing frequent bottle feedings and careful monitoring

Lyre is another sweet bottle baby who will rely on you for regular bottle feedings, warmth, and help with bathroom needs. The shelter will walk you through everything and provide supplies so she can grow strong and healthy in a home setting.

👉 Meet Lyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

With a name like Chaos Potato, this little guy is sure to bring some fun into your life. He’s a young mixed-breed puppy who will need all the basics—training, socialization, and lots of love—as he grows.

👉 Meet Chaos Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

Contact: (972) 466-3420

Lola is a large-breed Great Pyrenees/Anatolian Shepherd mix puppy. These breeds often grow into big, sturdy dogs, so she’ll do best with space to stretch her legs and a family ready for a large companion. Call the city shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Zuli is a 4‑month‑old Shepherd mix who’s already spayed and vetted. She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family. Stop by Operation Kindness to see if she’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Zuli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed, listed as Small (under 24 lbs fully grown)

Mixed Breed, listed as Small (under 24 lbs fully grown) Age: 2 years (young)

2 years (young) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventatives

Versace is a small young adult dog, perfect if you want a companion past the tiny puppy stage. He’s already neutered and fully vetted, so he’s ready to head home as soon as you are.

👉 Meet Versace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Sally Mae is a young medium-sized mix with a rich chocolate coat. Call Operation Kindness to learn more about her temperament and see if she might be a match for your family and lifestyle.

👉 Meet Sally Mae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Contact: (972) 418-7297

Emerald is a brown/chocolate puppy who will need all the usual puppy basics—training, playtime, and patience as she learns. Reach out to the shelter to get the latest on her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Emerald and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Carrollton area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.