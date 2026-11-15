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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Carrollton, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in Carrollton, TX? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting for loving homes and cozy laps.
Sammy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Personality: Gentle, affectionate, loves to be petted, a true purring machine
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Sammy is a tiny sweetheart who already loves human attention. Come visit him and see if he’s your new cuddle buddy.
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dunmer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Dunmer is a young kitten just starting life and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Dunmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bosmer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Bosmer is another tiny boy looking for a family to help him grow, play, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Bosmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ricky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory (mostly)
- Health: Up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Ricky is a slightly older kitten, still very young and ready to settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sara Bellum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Sara Bellum is a young adult cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and full of life.
👉 Meet Sara Bellum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laney
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior (listed as adult/senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White (mostly)
- Health: Adult cat ready for adoption (specific vetting not listed)
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Laney is an older girl waiting in the Cat Room for someone who loves calm, mature cats. Come meet her and see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Laney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Talia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Talia is a tuxedo kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Talia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Treat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate
- Special Note: In a foster-to-adopt situation; needs more time to grow before surgery and full adoption
- Foster Care Plan: Safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on her own and using the litter box
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Treat is part of a pair (Trick & Treat) and is happiest playing with her buddy. She’s looking for a home willing to help her grow until she’s ready for surgery and final adoption.
👉 Meet Treat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Briar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Special Note: Needs more time to grow before surgery & adoption; available as foster-to-adopt
- Foster Care Plan: Provide a safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on his own and using the litter box
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
If you’d like to help a young kitten get ready for full adoption, Briar could be a great fit. Ask about foster-to-adopt options.
👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gumdrop
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Gumdrop is a young gray/blue kitten ready to find a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscuit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue tabby
- Personality: Super friendly, sweet-natured, loving, great companion
- Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (972) 466-3420
Biscuit is a handsome, social boy who loves people and is ready to be someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.