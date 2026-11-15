Looking for a new feline friend in Carrollton, TX? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting for loving homes and cozy laps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: Gentle, affectionate, loves to be petted, a true purring machine

Gentle, affectionate, loves to be petted, a true Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Sammy is a tiny sweetheart who already loves human attention. Come visit him and see if he’s your new cuddle buddy.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Dunmer is a young kitten just starting life and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Dunmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Bosmer is another tiny boy looking for a family to help him grow, play, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Bosmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory (mostly)

Cream or Ivory (mostly) Health: Up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Up to date on vaccinations and preventions Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Ricky is a slightly older kitten, still very young and ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 1 year (young)

1 year (young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)

Brown or Chocolate (mostly) Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Sara Bellum is a young adult cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still playful and full of life.

👉 Meet Sara Bellum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (listed as adult/senior)

Senior (listed as adult/senior) Gender: Female

Female Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Health: Adult cat ready for adoption (specific vetting not listed)

Adult cat ready for adoption (specific vetting not listed) Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Laney is an older girl waiting in the Cat Room for someone who loves calm, mature cats. Come meet her and see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Laney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Talia is a tuxedo kitten, still very young and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Talia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Special Note: In a foster-to-adopt situation; needs more time to grow before surgery and full adoption

In a situation; needs more time to grow before surgery and full adoption Foster Care Plan: Safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on her own and using the litter box

Safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on her own and using the litter box Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Treat is part of a pair (Trick & Treat) and is happiest playing with her buddy. She’s looking for a home willing to help her grow until she’s ready for surgery and final adoption.

👉 Meet Treat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Special Note: Needs more time to grow before surgery & adoption; available as foster-to-adopt

Needs more time to grow before surgery & adoption; available as Foster Care Plan: Provide a safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on his own and using the litter box

Provide a safe place to eat, play, and grow; monitor appetite, weight, and health; kitten is eating on his own and using the litter box Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

If you’d like to help a young kitten get ready for full adoption, Briar could be a great fit. Ask about foster-to-adopt options.

👉 Meet Briar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Gumdrop is a young gray/blue kitten ready to find a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue tabby

Gray or Blue tabby Personality: Super friendly, sweet-natured, loving, great companion

Super friendly, sweet-natured, loving, great companion Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 466-3420

Biscuit is a handsome, social boy who loves people and is ready to be someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.