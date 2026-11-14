Carrollton has some solid driving and auto jobs right now, from part‑time store routes to full‑time box truck work. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local customers—no CDL needed. Mix of driving, light loading, and customer service, with benefits even for part-timers and room to grow inside a big, stable auto parts brand.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Carrollton / Dallas, TX area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Full-time shop role doing brakes, suspension, oil changes, tires, and inspections for a large national chain. Comes with weekly incentive pay, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and open interviews 7 days a week if you’ve got at least 2 years of auto repair experience.

Employer: Redstone Foods, Inc.

Location: Carrollton, TX 75007

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm + overtime; some Saturdays in Oct/Nov

Pay: $19.00/hour

Drive a 16–26 ft non‑CDL box truck for local candy and snack deliveries around DFW, plus help in the warehouse when needed. Good fit if you have 3+ years box truck experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady hours, benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.