Carrollton’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady favorites hiring right now. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes free meals, benefits for eligible full-time staff)

Cook, serve guests, and keep the restaurant clean in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. No experience? They’ll train you, and there are clear paths to grow into leadership, plus benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, and paid time off for eligible employees.

Employer: Spa Castle TX, Inc.

Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Part-time and full-time options (on-site)

Part-time and full-time options (on-site) Pay: 35% commission + tips, about $1,000–$5,700/month

Provide traditional Korean body scrub treatments in a busy, well-known spa. This role is hands-on and physical, with chances to build a loyal client base, enjoy employee spa admission, discounts, and room to grow in a unique wellness environment.

Employer: Nūr

Nūr Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Part-time/other (about 30 hours/week , in person)

Part-time/other (about , in person) Pay: $18–$22 per hour

Make espresso drinks and create a calm, welcoming space where guests feel cared for. This is a great fit if you lead with kindness, like steady routines, and want to grow your skills; barista experience helps, but they’ll train the right person, and even offer relocation assistance.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hospitality roles in Carrollton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.