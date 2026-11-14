Carrollton’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to get into shipping, planning, or warehouse work. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to experienced.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Carrollton, TX (Carrollton North, 2605 E Belt Line Rd)

Salary: $60,200 – $80,300/year

Type: Full-time, salaried

Lead the entire shipping department across three shifts, making sure orders go out on time, trucks are scheduled smartly, and inventory stays accurate. This role is ideal if you have shipping and supervisory experience and want strong benefits plus growth in a large, global company.

Employer: ILLES Foods

Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt (Mon–Wed onsite, Thu–Fri WFH)

Plan and buy ingredients, packaging, and supplies so a busy food manufacturer never runs short. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 4–7 years in procurement/supply chain, and want a mix of data work, supplier management, and hybrid schedule with full benefits.

Employer: Pax & Beneficia Coffee

Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week, in person)

Hands-on warehouse role picking, packing, stocking, and helping with shipping for a growing coffee company. No warehouse experience required—they’ll train you—so this is a nice entry point into logistics with steady part-time hours.

Employer: Future Gadget

Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: $13.00 – $14.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Busy warehouse role handling receiving, picking, packing, inventory, and shipping using forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good match if you want full-time hours, like fast-paced work, and want to build skills with WMS/ERP systems.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.