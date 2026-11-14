Carrollton’s retail and customer support scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Carrollton, TX.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week , variable shifts)

(often , variable shifts) Pay: Not listed

Lead a busy Starbucks store, coach a team, and be the face of the brand in your neighborhood. This role is great if you have 3+ years retail/customer service management (or 4+ years US military service) and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and tuition coverage through ASU Online.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3905 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX 75007

Type: Full-time (weekdays + weekends)

(weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store, support hiring and training, and keep the store running smoothly day to day. This is a good fit if you like fast-paced work, want weekly pay, and value benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Carrollton / DFW Metroplex (on-site)

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Handle inbound and outbound calls for electric mobility products, helping customers with product info, basic troubleshooting, orders, and after-sales support. Good for someone with strong English communication, basic tech comfort, and an interest in learning more about electric mobility; call center experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask questions and see if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.