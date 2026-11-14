Carrollton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with food production, electronics, and warehouse employers all adding staff. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and inspect complex electronic assemblies for a global manufacturing company. This role uses hand tools and soldering, and asks for 1–2 years of related experience plus good hand–eye coordination and the ability to follow detailed instructions.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10pm–6am)

Salary: Not listed (shift differential included)

Covers open spots on the food production line, from mixer to machine operator. Good fit if you want overnight hours, can lift 50–75 lbs, and are comfortable learning different roles on the line.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00pm–6:30am, Mon–Fri + some Sat)

Salary: Not listed (shift differential included)

Monitors cans for proper weight, alignment, and count to keep quality high on the production line. Expect lots of walking and standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and following food safety rules (GMP, FDA, OSHA, EPA).

Employer: Half Price Books Records Magazines

Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Helps fulfill online orders, sort and price books, and handle other warehouse tasks in a fast-paced book/media warehouse. You’ll need strong communication, a positive attitude, and the ability to lift 30–50 lbs; benefits include paid time off, health insurance, 401(k), and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.