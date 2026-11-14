Carrollton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties are already vetted and ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

A dapper little tuxedo boy, Dracula is a young kitten looking for his first real home. He’s part of the Operation Kindness retail partner program, so you may find him at one of their off-site adoption locations.

👉 Meet Dracula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: About 3 months (Baby)

About (Baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown / chocolate (mostly)

Brown / chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

More about Finn:

He’s very chatty and enjoys a good “conversation”

and enjoys a good “conversation” Loves to be held close

Belly rubs are the way to his heart

If you want a social, people-focused kitten who likes to be cuddled and talked to, Finn could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 3 years (Adult)

(Adult) Gender: Female

Color: Gray / blue (mostly)

Gray / blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Hazel is a beautiful gray adult cat who’s already past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into home life. She’s fully vetted and waiting to meet you through Operation Kindness’ retail partner program.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix

Domestic Shorthair mix Age: 3 years (Adult)

(Adult) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Lionel is a sleek black adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. With his vet care already done, he’s ready to move in and start his new life with you.

👉 Meet Lionel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red (mostly)

Orange / red (mostly) Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 466-3420

Special note: Available for adoption at the Harmony School Fall Festival (1024 W Rosemead Parkway) on 11/12/26 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Meet Toebeans, your new favorite little orange gentleman! This handsome orange polydactyl boy has extra toes and an extra sweet personality. He’s described as super sweet, full of love, and ready for a forever home where he can soak up attention and share his affection.

If you’ve been wanting a special, extra-toed orange cat with a loving nature, Toebeans might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Toebeans and learn more on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Amber is a young black cat in the Operation Kindness retail partner program. She’s at a great age for families who want a playful cat that’s a bit more grown than a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Amber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Autumn is another lovely young black cat available through Operation Kindness’ retail partners. If you’re open to meeting more than one kitty, consider visiting both Amber and Autumn to see who connects with you.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.