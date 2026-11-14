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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Carrollton
Carrollton has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties are already vetted and ready to meet you.
Dracula
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
A dapper little tuxedo boy, Dracula is a young kitten looking for his first real home. He’s part of the Operation Kindness retail partner program, so you may find him at one of their off-site adoption locations.
👉 Meet Dracula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Finn
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: About 3 months (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown / chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
More about Finn:
- He’s very chatty and enjoys a good “conversation”
- Loves to be held close
- Belly rubs are the way to his heart
If you want a social, people-focused kitten who likes to be cuddled and talked to, Finn could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 3 years (Adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
Hazel is a beautiful gray adult cat who’s already past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into home life. She’s fully vetted and waiting to meet you through Operation Kindness’ retail partner program.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lionel
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: 3 years (Adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
Lionel is a sleek black adult cat looking for a calm, loving home. With his vet care already done, he’s ready to move in and start his new life with you.
👉 Meet Lionel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toebeans
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red (mostly)
- Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (972) 466-3420
- Special note: Available for adoption at the Harmony School Fall Festival (1024 W Rosemead Parkway) on 11/12/26 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Meet Toebeans, your new favorite little orange gentleman! This handsome orange polydactyl boy has extra toes and an extra sweet personality. He’s described as super sweet, full of love, and ready for a forever home where he can soak up attention and share his affection.
If you’ve been wanting a special, extra-toed orange cat with a loving nature, Toebeans might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Toebeans and learn more on adoptapet
Amber
- Status: Adoptable young cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Amber is a young black cat in the Operation Kindness retail partner program. She’s at a great age for families who want a playful cat that’s a bit more grown than a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Amber and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Status: Adoptable young cat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Autumn is another lovely young black cat available through Operation Kindness’ retail partners. If you’re open to meeting more than one kitty, consider visiting both Amber and Autumn to see who connects with you.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.