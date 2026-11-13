Carrollton has some nice admin openings right now, especially if you like front desk work and helping people all day. Here are a few solid options you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: northtexasmedicine

northtexasmedicine Location: Carrollton, TX (in-person, internal medicine clinic)

(in-person, internal medicine clinic) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Be the warm first face patients see at a patient-focused internal medicine office. You’ll handle check-in, scheduling, insurance, and calls, with no nights or weekends and paid time off.

Employer: Veterinary Behavior Solutions

Location: Carrollton, TX 75006 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (about 24–28 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Great fit if you love animals and have 1+ year of vet experience. You’ll support pet owners with scheduling, treatment info, and records while helping keep the clinic organized and calm.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role handling service calls, scheduling techs, work orders, and customer follow-ups for a global systems company. Comes with strong corporate benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.