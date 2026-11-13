Carrollton’s sales scene is busy right now, from apartments to insurance to tech. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: State Farm (Kyle Aubry – State Farm Agent)

State Farm (Kyle Aubry – State Farm Agent) Location: Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Health, vision, paid time off, training & development, employee discounts, performance bonus

Help families understand their insurance and financial options while building long-term relationships. Good fit if you have 2+ years in financial services, hold Texas Property & Casualty + Life & Health licenses, and enjoy hitting sales goals.

Employer: RED Group

Location: Carrollton / North Texas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Competitive benefits, flexible schedules, hybrid remote work options (per posting)

Bridge sales and engineering by scoping projects, building proposals, and supporting demos for industrial automation and control systems. Ideal if you have an engineering degree, 2+ years in proposals/estimating for automation, and can travel to client sites and trade shows.

Employer: AIR Communities

Location: 4230 Fairway Coyote Ridge, Carrollton, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $20.00/hour base + commissions (multiple ways to boost commission)

(multiple ways to boost commission) Benefits: 25% rent discount , medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match , paid vacation/sick time, 14 holidays , paid parental leave, tuition help, community service hours

, medical, dental, vision, , paid vacation/sick time, , paid parental leave, tuition help, community service hours Application deadline: Initial deadline 2026-11-21 (then rolling)

High-energy leasing role where you give tours, follow a clear sales process, and consistently hit leasing goals. Great if you have 1+ year of sales/customer service (property management, retail, restaurant, or hospitality) and like a fast pace with strong perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.