🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carrollton

Looking for a four-legged friend in Carrollton, TX? These adoptable dogs are already fixed, vaccinated, and waiting patiently for a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $205

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Kona is a medium-sized adult girl who’s all ready to go home—no puppy chaos, just a settled companion. Come meet this lovely brindle lady and see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 2 years (young)

2 years (young) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $205

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Ranchito is a young Lab mix with plenty of energy for walks, playtime, and fun. He’s all vetted and ready to start his new life with you.

👉 Meet Ranchito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (listed as Basset Hound mix)

Hound mix (listed as Basset Hound mix) Age: 7 months (baby)

7 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $205

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Kicks is still a pup, so he’s ready to learn and grow with his new family. If you’re up for puppy training and lots of love, he could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Kicks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $205

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Athena is a young pup ready to start life with a family who will guide her as she grows. She’s already spayed and vaccinated, so you can focus on bonding and training.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: 1 year (young)

1 year (young) Gender: Female

Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $205

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Navi is a young Border Collie mix who’s ready for an active home that can keep her mind and body busy. She’s all set medically and waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Navi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $205

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Minerva is a sweet young pup who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. She’s already spayed and vaccinated, making the transition home easier.

👉 Meet Minerva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $205

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions

Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Freya is another adorable youngster looking for a family to guide her through puppyhood and beyond. She’s fully vetted and ready to head home.

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: 2 years (young adult)

2 years (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

Phone: (972) 466-3420

Russet is a handsome 2-year-old red Pit Bull mix with a sunny, happy-go-lucky personality and a heart full of love. He enjoys making new friends, soaking up attention, and spending time with his people. If you’re looking for a loyal, cheerful companion, Russet could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Russet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $205

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Mika is a young Cattle Dog mix who will likely enjoy staying active and engaged with her people. She’s available now through Operation Kindness.

👉 Meet Mika and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $205

Personality notes: Fun-loving and enjoys walks Loves chasing balls and spending time with her people Very treat-motivated and already knows how to sit Has an adventurous side and likes exploring new surroundings

Shelter: Operation Kindness

Phone: (972) 418-7297

Lacey sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants an active, playful companion who’s also eager to learn.

👉 Meet Lacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.