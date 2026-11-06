undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carrollton
Looking for a four-legged friend in Carrollton, TX? These adoptable dogs are already fixed, vaccinated, and waiting patiently for a family to love.
Kona
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 6 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Kona is a medium-sized adult girl who’s all ready to go home—no puppy chaos, just a settled companion. Come meet this lovely brindle lady and see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranchito
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 2 years (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Ranchito is a young Lab mix with plenty of energy for walks, playtime, and fun. He’s all vetted and ready to start his new life with you.
👉 Meet Ranchito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kicks
- Breed: Hound mix (listed as Basset Hound mix)
- Age: 7 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness - Retail Partners
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Kicks is still a pup, so he’s ready to learn and grow with his new family. If you’re up for puppy training and lots of love, he could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Kicks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Athena
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Athena is a young pup ready to start life with a family who will guide her as she grows. She’s already spayed and vaccinated, so you can focus on bonding and training.
👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Navi
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: 1 year (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Navi is a young Border Collie mix who’s ready for an active home that can keep her mind and body busy. She’s all set medically and waiting to meet you.
👉 Meet Navi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minerva
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Minerva is a sweet young pup who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. She’s already spayed and vaccinated, making the transition home easier.
👉 Meet Minerva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freya
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $205
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations and preventions
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Freya is another adorable youngster looking for a family to guide her through puppyhood and beyond. She’s fully vetted and ready to head home.
👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Russet
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: 2 years (young adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
- Phone: (972) 466-3420
Russet is a handsome 2-year-old red Pit Bull mix with a sunny, happy-go-lucky personality and a heart full of love. He enjoys making new friends, soaking up attention, and spending time with his people. If you’re looking for a loyal, cheerful companion, Russet could be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Russet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mika
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $205
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Mika is a young Cattle Dog mix who will likely enjoy staying active and engaged with her people. She’s available now through Operation Kindness.
👉 Meet Mika and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lacey
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $205
- Personality notes:
- Fun-loving and enjoys walks
- Loves chasing balls and spending time with her people
- Very treat-motivated and already knows how to sit
- Has an adventurous side and likes exploring new surroundings
- Shelter: Operation Kindness
- Phone: (972) 418-7297
Lacey sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants an active, playful companion who’s also eager to learn.
👉 Meet Lacey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Carrollton, TX, please consider visiting Operation Kindness or the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.