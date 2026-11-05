📣 Carrollton, TX Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carrollton’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around franchises and growing local businesses. If you like working with people and helping brands grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® Location: Carrollton, TX (serving Dallas Love Field area)

(serving Dallas Love Field area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus/commission (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, PTO, paid holidays, paid training, opportunity for advancement

Help local businesses turn ideas into custom signs and graphics. You’ll consult with walk-in, phone, and online customers, prepare quotes, manage orders, and support the design/production team—great fit if you have 1+ year in customer service or sales support and want clear growth paths.

Employer: A-LA Auto Insurance

Location: Carrollton, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Language: Bilingual English/Spanish required

Build and lead a new Commercial & Homeowners department for a fast-growing agency serving the Hispanic community. You’ll work warm referrals from 20+ offices, quote and sell multiple commercial lines, set up processes, and report directly to the CEO—ideal if you have a Texas P&C license and 3+ years in commercial lines.

Employer: Propelled Brands (FASTSIGNS®, My Salon Suite®, Camp Bow Wow®)

Location: Carrollton, TX (remote with 2–4 in-office days/month in DFW)

(remote with 2–4 in-office days/month in DFW) Type: Full-time

Travel: About 20–30% , some evenings/weekends as needed

About , some evenings/weekends as needed Benefits: Employer-sponsored medical & dental, 100% employer-paid disability & basic life, retirement match up to 3%, generous PTO, paid parental leave

Serve as a trusted marketing consultant for FASTSIGNS franchisees, helping them drive local awareness, leads, and sales. You’ll advise on PPC, SEO, local search, and campaigns, manage multiple franchise relationships, and work closely with vendors—great for someone with 3–5 years in marketing or account management and strong digital skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex when they see someone motivated.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.