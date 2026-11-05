🏭 Carrollton, TX Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Carrollton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours.

Here are several good options hiring now in Carrollton, TX:

Employer: Novolex

Novolex Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: $17.50/hour + $1.50/hour night shift premium

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (6:45 pm – 7:00 am)

This role is all about packing finished packaging products, checking quality, stacking pallets, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, follow safety rules, and want benefits plus room to grow in a large manufacturing company.

Employer: Eurofins Environment Testing

Eurofins Environment Testing Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: $18/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Work in a lab setting running “Radon Counter” equipment to test customer samples. Great for someone with a high school diploma, who can stand an 8-hour shift and lift 25 lbs, and wants steady weekday hours plus full benefits at a science-focused company.

Employer: Compass Group USA / Parks Coffee

Location: Carrollton, TX (1421 MacArthur Drive)

Salary: $16/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (hours vary)

Repair and maintain coffee and vending machines for business customers, using a company vehicle to handle service calls. Ideal if you like fixing things, don’t mind driving to different sites, and want access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good full-time roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.