🛒 Carrollton, TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carrollton has some solid front-line roles right now, from beauty pros to call center reps. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Carrollton, TX (in-store salon)

(in-store salon) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the chair doing cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while helping guests with product picks. Good fit if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty, and want steady clients plus ongoing training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Carrollton, TX (in-store salon)

(in-store salon) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced version of the Stylist role with higher weekly sales goals and a focus on top-tier service. Ideal if you’re an experienced stylist with a cosmetology license looking to grow your book and lead by example on the floor.

Employer: Car Choice

Location: Carrollton, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,000 – $20,000 per month

Help customers understand retail lending and financial services, handle cash transactions, and support loan processing. Good for someone with retail or banking/finance experience who’s comfortable with numbers and wants strong commission potential.

Employer: Qualfon

Location: 2395 Midway Rd., Carrollton, TX 75006 (onsite call center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mid shifts like 10AM–7PM, 11AM–8PM, or 12PM–9PM with two consecutive days off

Take calls and chats for an online financial services client, solving customer issues with care and accuracy. Comes with a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition-free business degrees, and more) if you want a stable, office-style role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.