💰 Carrollton, TX Accounting Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

Carrollton’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid mid– to senior-level roles and strong benefits. If you’re an accountant in the area, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Jobot (for a food manufacturing company)

Jobot (for a food manufacturing company) Location: Carrollton, TX

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead the full accounting function for a food manufacturer, from GAAP financials and cash management to inventory accounting and product costing. Great fit if you have 10+ years in an inventory-heavy business and want ownership of reporting, budgeting, and an accounting team.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Carrollton, TX (office-based)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, day shift

Support a major restaurant distribution division with financial statement prep, advanced reconciliations, and gross margin analysis. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) profit sharing after 90 days, plus a long-established, nationwide employer.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a client)

Location: Carrollton, TX – hybrid

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Handle full-cycle month-end close, bank recs, journal entries, and audit schedules while building toward your CPA. This role offers a bonus, hybrid schedule, CPA reimbursement, mentorship, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.