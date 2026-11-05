Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Carrollton

💰 Carrollton, TX Accounting Roles with Multiple $75K+ Openings

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LixZk_1GmuJzfY00

Carrollton’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid mid– to senior-level roles and strong benefits. If you’re an accountant in the area, this is a good moment to make a move.

Controller – Food Manufacturing

  • Employer: Jobot (for a food manufacturing company)
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year
  • Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead the full accounting function for a food manufacturer, from GAAP financials and cash management to inventory accounting and product costing. Great fit if you have 10+ years in an inventory-heavy business and want ownership of reporting, budgeting, and an accounting team.

Senior Accountant – Restaurant Division

  • Employer: McLane Company, Inc.
  • Location: Carrollton, TX (office-based)
  • Salary: Not listed
  • Type: Full-time, day shift

Support a major restaurant distribution division with financial statement prep, advanced reconciliations, and gross margin analysis. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) profit sharing after 90 days, plus a long-established, nationwide employer.

Staff Accountant – Hybrid (75K–80K)

  • Employer: LHH (recruiting for a client)
  • Location: Carrollton, TX – hybrid
  • Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 per year
  • Type: Full-time, hybrid

Handle full-cycle month-end close, bank recs, journal entries, and audit schedules while building toward your CPA. This role offers a bonus, hybrid schedule, CPA reimbursement, mentorship, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments