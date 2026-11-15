Carrollton has steady demand for security pros right now, especially for folks who like staying alert and helping keep people safe.

Below is one solid local option hiring multiple officers, even though it’s listed a few times.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Carrollton, OH (also Amsterdam & Wellsville sites)

(also Amsterdam & Wellsville sites) Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time , 1st / 2nd / 3rd shift , may include weekends and holidays

, , may include weekends and holidays Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent, Ohio Security Guard License

High school diploma or equivalent, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days

You’ll patrol sites, control building access, respond to alarms, and write incident reports while helping protect people and property. Good fit if you’re reliable, stay calm under pressure, and want steady hours with benefits at a company focused on security work.

If this sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon so you can grab your preferred shift.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.