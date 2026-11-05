🏥 Carrollton, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings at Life Care

Carrollton’s healthcare scene is busy, and Life Care Center of Carrollton is hiring across several roles right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced clinical jobs.

Employer: Life Care Center of Carrollton

Life Care Center of Carrollton Location: Carrollton, MO

Carrollton, MO Type: OTHER (likely part-time or flexible)

OTHER (likely part-time or flexible) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct occupational therapy care under a licensed OT in a post-acute setting. New grads are welcome, as long as you’re NBCOT certified and licensed in Missouri; you’ll use therapy software, work with an interdisciplinary team, and help patients reach their rehab goals.

Employer: Life Care Center of Carrollton

Life Care Center of Carrollton Location: Carrollton, MO (oversees two or more facilities)

Carrollton, MO (oversees two or more facilities) Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: Not listed

Lead rehab operations across multiple facilities, mentoring Directors of Rehab and managing budgets, staffing, and quality. You’ll need 3+ years as a DOR, 2+ years supervisory experience in post-acute care, and an active therapy license (PT, OT, COTA, or SLP).

Employer: Life Care Center of Carrollton

Life Care Center of Carrollton Location: Carrollton, MO

Carrollton, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid while you train)

Get paid while you complete your CNA class and work under a licensed nurse. Great entry point if you’re new to healthcare: help with daily care (bathing, grooming, feeding), learn bedside skills, and have up to 4 months to finish your CNA certification.

If any of these fit your skills or goals, click through, check the details, and apply soon—healthcare roles in small towns tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.