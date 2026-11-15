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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carrollton
Looking for a loyal friend in Carrollton, KY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Carroll County Animal Shelter for a family to love.
Ginger
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 732-8959
Ginger is a young Pit Bull Terrier girl looking for a fresh start and a family of her own. Her adoption fee is very affordable, and it helps the shelter care for more animals in need. If you’re ready to open your home to a sweet young pup, Ginger could be the one.
👉 Meet Ginger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scrappy
- Breed: Chihuahua / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 732-8959
Scrappy is a unique mix of Chihuahua and Pit Bull Terrier, with a big heart in a smaller package. This young boy is ready to meet his new people and start a lifetime of walks, play, and couch time.
👉 Meet Scrappy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Parker
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (502) 732-8959
Parker is an adult Lab who’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home. Labs are known for being friendly and eager to please, and Parker is hoping someone will give him a chance.
👉 Meet Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Carrollton, KY, please consider visiting Carroll County Animal Shelter or calling (502) 732-8959 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.