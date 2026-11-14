Carrollton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers all hiring. If you’re in medical or allied health, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Tanner Health / West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology

Tanner Health / West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a well-established group (3 MDs + 1 NP) in a 100% clinic-based practice, Monday–Friday, 8–5. EPIC EMR, AI scribe support, strong patient demand (booked out 4+ months), and PSLF-qualifying employer.

Employer: Tanner Health / Tanner Heart and Vascular Specialists

Tanner Health / Tanner Heart and Vascular Specialists Location: Carrollton & Villa Rica, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting salary (exact amount not listed)

Non-invasive cardiology role in a 12-physician practice with $50,000 signing bonus + $50,000 starting bonus, relocation help, and quarterly wRVU bonus. Work with full imaging (Stress, TEE, Echo, CT, MRI), EPIC + AI scribe, and be part of growing open-heart and structural heart programs.

Employer: Tanner Health

Tanner Health Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed, $15,000 sign-on bonus (external hires)

Lead the night shift team in cardiopulmonary care, including vents, blood gases, and airway management. Requires Registered Respiratory Therapist, 3+ years’ experience, and multiple life-support certs (CPR, ACLS, PALS, NRP).

Employer: Tanner Health

Tanner Health Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Oncology specialist role supporting providers with treatment plan builds, EHR order sets, and drug information. Requires PharmD, GA pharmacist license, and either BCOP or oncology residency, plus 2+ years of related experience.

Employer: Join Parachute (plasma donation center)

(plasma donation center) Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + monthly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Work in a fast-growing plasma center handling donor floor setup, venipuncture, and donor care. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and clear career growth in a tech-forward, high-energy environment.

Employer: Not listed (outpatient Medical Vein Center)

Not listed (outpatient Medical Vein Center) Location: Carrollton & Newnan, GA (home base Carrollton, travel required)

(home base Carrollton, travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience + bonuses

Outpatient role managing vein and vascular conditions: exams, diagnostics, ultrasound-guided procedures, and patient education. Requires Master’s degree, Certified NP license, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life and disability.

Employer: Physio / Physiotherapy Associates

Location: 1004 Bankhead Hwy Bldg A, Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: Competitive hourly rate based on experience

Outpatient ortho PTA role in a busy clinic, working under a PT to help patients get back to work, sports, and daily life. Full-time benefits include PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CEU program, and strong mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, and roles can evolve.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.