Carrollton’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood centers to the University of West Georgia and regional healthcare training. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour , based on experience and education

, based on experience and education Why it’s worth a look: Lead your own classroom and help young children learn through play, stories, and hands-on activities. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, 50% childcare discount, and tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year.

Employer: Summit Spine & Joint Centers

Summit Spine & Joint Centers Location: Based in Carrollton, GA with travel to Villa Rica, Austell, and Lithia Springs

Based in with travel to Villa Rica, Austell, and Lithia Springs Type: Full-time, benefited

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you’re a clinical pro who likes teaching others. You’ll train medical assistants and front desk teams across several clinics, support onboarding, and help roll out new workflows and systems.

Employer: University of West Georgia

Location: Carrollton, GA (UWG campus, 1601 Maple Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$58,000/year , paid monthly

, paid monthly Why it’s worth a look: Campus-based role helping first-year college students build study skills, time management, and confidence. Comes with state university benefits, retirement options, tuition assistance, paid holidays, and access to campus perks like the rec center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.