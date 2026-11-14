Carrollton’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in fiber optics and advanced materials. If you’ve got senior-level experience, there are some strong, career-building roles open.

Employer: Southwire Company

Southwire Company Location: Carrollton, GA (Cofer Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role focuses on developing PVC and related engineering solutions to boost reliability, safety, and cost-effectiveness across operations. You’ll act as a subject-matter expert, guide junior engineers, and work closely with leadership to improve products and processes.

Employer: Lightera

Location: Carrollton, GA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the design and commercialization of fiber-optic connectors, adapters, and cable assemblies. This is a hands-on leadership role where you guide a technical team, own projects from concept to manufacturing, and work across R&D, manufacturing, and product teams.

Employer: Lightera

Location: Carrollton, GA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior individual-contributor role focused on designing and optimizing fiber-optic cable products. You’ll lead complex projects, run testing and qualification, and partner with manufacturing to move new cable designs into production.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.