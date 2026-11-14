Looking for a sweet feline friend in Carrollton, GA? These adoptable cats are ready for loving homes and have so much affection to give.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: All black

Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 214-3590

Q-Bert is a chill, cuddly black kitty who loves being held and carried around. He enjoys being brushed, gives sweet head butts, and soaks up pets on his face, neck, and pretty much everywhere. He’s a loud purr machine and even makes great “biscuits” when he’s happy.

👉 Meet Q-Bert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: All black

Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 214-3590

Fleck is a very affectionate, easy-going girl with soft black fur. She loves snuggles and petting more than almost anything. She even lets her claws be trimmed without fuss and enjoys belly rubs that are not a trap. She’s happy to be held and cuddled.

👉 Meet Fleck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Gender: Female

Color: All black

Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 214-3590

Sky is a young former mama whose kittens have already been adopted—now it’s her turn. She’s about a year old, playful, snuggly, and loves to purr. She’s comfortable being picked up and is eager to find her forever family.

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 214-3590

Spirit is a 3‑month‑old tortie kitten sharing a cage with her brother Ghost. They’d love to be adopted together, but can be adopted separately. She enjoys mouse toys and batting things around. She’s a bit skittish when the cage opens, but does fine with gentle petting and is still getting used to being picked up.

👉 Meet Spirit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (flame point Siamese coloring)

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red with flame point markings

Shelter: Carroll County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 214-3590

Ghost is a 3‑month‑old flame point boy with orange on his tail, feet, ears, and face. He’s shy at first and still getting used to people reaching into his cage, but if you go slow, he enjoys being petted. He loves toys and treats and is housed with his sister Spirit.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Carrollton, GA)

Reggie was rescued as a malnourished kitten in 2022 and lovingly nursed back to health. His current family now has an infant and wants him to have more time and attention than they can give. He is neutered, great with dogs and other cats, and is looking for a home where he can soak up love and companionship.

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Carrollton, GA, please consider visiting Carroll County Animal Shelter or reaching out to Reggie’s owner to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.