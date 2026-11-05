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Carrollton

🍽️ Carrollton, GA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

7 days ago
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Carrollton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospitals to bowling alleys to classic fast food. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Shift Manager

Employer: McDonald's
Location: Carrollton, GA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Up to $18/hour, depending on experience

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly while serving up fast, friendly service. Good fit if you have some leadership or restaurant/retail experience and want advancement, flexible hours, and training support.

Hospitality Associate - Food and Nutrition (Evenings)

Employer: Tanner Health
Location: Carrollton, GA
Type: Full-time (Evenings)
Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for external hires

Support patients by taking meal orders, handling menu changes, and keeping meal areas clean in a hospital setting. No experience is required, and they’ll train you on food handling and allergens—great entry role if you want to get into healthcare and nutrition.

Part-time Bar & Experience Specialist

Employer: ThunderZone
Location: Carrollton, GA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Competitive wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Work in a high-energy bowling, arcade, and bar venue—mix drinks, run food, and help guests all over the building. Comes with flexible scheduling, free bowling/laser tag, and employee discounts, perfect if you want fun part-time hours, mostly nights and weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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