🚚 Carrollton, GA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carrollton has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, from hands-on lot work to leading a full purchasing team. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Magna International (Magna Exteriors / Decostar)

Magna International (Magna Exteriors / Decostar) Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead the purchasing team for a major automotive manufacturer, handling supplier strategy, contracts, budgets, and KPIs. This role is heavy on leadership, negotiation, and process improvement, ideal if you have 8–10 years in manufacturing purchasing and at least 5 years supervising others.

Note: This Purchasing Manager role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Carrollton, GA (115 Battey Street, 30117)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.58 – $19.19 per hour

Hands-on role keeping CarMax’s vehicle inventory accurate and ready for customers. You’ll receive and ship cars, move them around the lot, help with photos, and keep things clean and organized. Good fit if you like working outside, staying active, and want steady hours with benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Store-based role owning front-end and pharmacy inventory: receiving, counting, pricing, returns, and helping with physical inventory. In some stores you may also open/close and act as leader on duty, so it’s a nice step up if you have retail or Walgreens experience and want more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.