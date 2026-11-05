🏥 Carrollton, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carrollton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in the field. Here are a few solid roles hiring now, from entry-level to hands-on patient care.

Employer: Sage Dental

Sage Dental Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Chair-side role in a fast-paced general dentistry office. You’ll assist the dentist, take X-rays, sterilize instruments, help with temporary crowns/bridges, and support daily office operations. Perks include competitive base pay with bonuses, free healthcare for you and your family, 401(k), PTO/holidays, and clear growth paths into management and senior patient-care roles.

Employer: Tanner Health

Location: Carrollton, GA

Type: PRN (as needed), 12-hour day shifts

Salary: Not listed

Provide Basic Life Support (BLS) and ambulance transport for patients. You’ll use your Georgia EMT-B license, CPR skills, and emergency know-how to assess, treat, and safely move patients, often in high-stress situations and tough weather. Must have valid driver’s license, clean MVR, and at least 2 years of driving experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Carrollton, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Entry-level role in healthcare administration with on-the-job training. You’ll enter and review patient and insurance info, help prepare and track claims, and support collections and billing questions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and want to learn medical billing, coding, and EMR/EHR systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.