Carroll’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital shifts to retail pharmacy and VA mental health. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: 77 Consultants

77 Consultants Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Contract, inpatient

Schedule: 6a–6a, flexible dates, beeper on‑call

Setting: Inpatient family medicine and deliveries (no C‑sections), daily census ~8–10 , ~425 annual deliveries

Inpatient family medicine and deliveries (no C‑sections), , Perks: Paid travel and expenses

Contract role for a board‑certified Family Medicine MD who wants flexibility while still providing full‑scope inpatient care and deliveries. Good fit if you like variety, smaller census, and having your travel covered.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Central Iowa HCS

Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Full‑time, GS‑11 to GS‑13

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. or 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Pay & benefits: Competitive federal salary with regular increases; 37–50 days paid time off/year , federal pension + 401(k) with up to 5% match , federal health/vision/dental/life/long‑term care

Competitive federal salary with regular increases; , federal pension + , federal health/vision/dental/life/long‑term care Incentives: May be eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) with potential student loan reimbursement (per VA review)

Serve Veterans in a Primary Care Mental Health Integration setting, doing assessments, evidence‑based therapy, and team consults. Strong package if you want federal benefits, loan help potential, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1787

Location: 2014 Kittyhawk Rd, Carroll, IA 51401

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $20.50 – $33.50 per hour , plus annual or quarterly performance incentives and possible shift/facility premiums ( $0.35–$3.00/hr )

, plus and possible shift/facility premiums ( ) Shifts: Mid‑shift, closing

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) , stock purchase, company‑paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, military leave, and more

Medical, dental, vision, , stock purchase, company‑paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, military leave, and more Education perk: Live Better U – Walmart‑paid programs from high school to bachelor’s degrees

Hands‑on pharmacy role focused on processing prescriptions and helping customers with their medication needs. Good match if you want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and big‑box retail benefits plus paid education options.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend who might be a fit. Local healthcare is stronger when good people land in the right spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.