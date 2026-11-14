Carroll’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working with trucks and fleets, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Arnold Motor Supply

Arnold Motor Supply Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local repair shops, farms, and businesses using a company vehicle (no CDL needed). This role is active but local, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Core-Mark International Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68K–$75K/year (4-day work week)

Home daily driving with Day 1 health benefits, 4-day work week, and routes that are either day delivery (touch freight) or night line haul (no-touch). Includes 401(k) match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and annual merit increases.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.00/hour

Weekday schedule Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm working on PepsiCo trucks, vans, and forklifts. Great fit if you’re an experienced tech with ASE certifications and want steady hours, on-the-job training, and full-time benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.