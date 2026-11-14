Looking for a new furry family member in Carroll, IA? These young cats are waiting at Animal Rescue of Carroll for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black (tuxedo-style markings)

White/Black (tuxedo-style markings) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll

Contact: (712) 790-9116

Cruella is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic vet care and supports the rescue’s work.

👉 Meet Cruella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black (all)

White/Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll

Contact: (712) 790-9116

Tilly is another adorable black-and-white baby who would love a cozy bed, fun toys, and a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her people.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory

Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll

Contact: (712) 790-9116

Tang is a handsome orange-and-cream boy, still just a baby and ready to learn that people mean love, playtime, and treats. He’ll make a wonderful companion for someone ready for kitten energy.

👉 Meet Tang and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carroll, IA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these kittens. Call Animal Rescue of Carroll at (712) 790-9116 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.