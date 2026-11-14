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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Carroll, IA Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new furry family member in Carroll, IA? These young cats are waiting at Animal Rescue of Carroll for a safe, loving home.
Cruella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black (tuxedo-style markings)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll
- Contact: (712) 790-9116
Cruella is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Her adoption fee helps cover her basic vet care and supports the rescue’s work.
👉 Meet Cruella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tilly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll
- Contact: (712) 790-9116
Tilly is another adorable black-and-white baby who would love a cozy bed, fun toys, and a family to call her own. She’s the perfect age to grow up bonding closely with her people.
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tang
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Rescue of Carroll
- Contact: (712) 790-9116
Tang is a handsome orange-and-cream boy, still just a baby and ready to learn that people mean love, playtime, and treats. He’ll make a wonderful companion for someone ready for kitten energy.
👉 Meet Tang and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Carroll, IA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these kittens. Call Animal Rescue of Carroll at (712) 790-9116 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.