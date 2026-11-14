Carroll has a nice mix of flexible part-time and solid full-time customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like people-facing work and want steady hours or a side gig.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Carroll, IA (travel within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $10/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Set your own hours and workdays while visiting big-name retail stores. You’ll handle displays, inventory counts, and shelf resets, with on-the-job training, a payroll advance program, and access to benefits like telemedicine, dental, vision, 401(k), and more if eligible.

Employer: Tri-State International Trucks / Ascendance Truck Centers

Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Full-time role in a fast-paced commercial truck service department, focused on greeting customers, writing repair orders, and keeping jobs moving. Comes with paid training, medical/dental/vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and parental leave, plus room to grow your career.

Employer: Not listed (local entertainment/food venue)

Not listed (local entertainment/food venue) Location: Carroll, IA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $15/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Fun, social job where you may work front desk, kitchen, bar, or as a pin chaser. Must be 18+ and able to work evenings and weekends, perfect if you like a clean, welcoming, community-focused place and want a side job with variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you know someone looking, pass this along.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.