🏥 Carroll, IA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now

Healthcare hiring is steady in Carroll, Iowa right now, with options in hospital, pharmacy, and senior care settings. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Anthony Regional Hospital

St. Anthony Regional Hospital Location: Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA Type: Not listed (hospital lab role, in person)

Not listed (hospital lab role, in person) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about drawing blood and collecting lab specimens, plus doing EKGs and helping with wellness drives. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can be on your feet, and want hands-on hospital experience; phlebotomy or medical assistant certification is preferred but not required.

Employer: Carroll Apothecary, Inc

Carroll Apothecary, Inc Location: Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour, based on experience

Work in a local retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, serve customers, and manage medication stock. Tech certification is preferred but not required, and they offer solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Journey Senior Services

Journey Senior Services Location: Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA Type: Not listed (in-person caregiving)

Not listed (in-person caregiving) Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support residents in a specialized memory care facility with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, and activities. Great entry point if you’re compassionate and patient—healthcare experience is preferred but not required, and training is provided.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.