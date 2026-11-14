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Carroll County
📅 Relaxing Zentangle art class at Carroll County Library
4 days ago
📅 Relaxing Zentangle art class at the library
Come unwind and try the simple, meditative art of Zentangle with certified teachers Melissa Grim and Barb Szaro.
This in-person class runs about 90 minutes, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. You’ll learn how to create beautiful patterns one stroke at a time.
No art experience is needed.
Details:
- What: Tangle Circle – Zentangle art session
- Where: Carroll County Public Library (in person)
- Time: 11:30 AM–1 PM (about 90 minutes)
- Supplies: All materials are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own.
The library wants programs to be accessible to everyone. If you need any assistance or accommodations, talk with a librarian before the program so they can help.
More Info: Tangle Circle | Carroll County Public Library
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