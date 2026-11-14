📅 Relaxing Zentangle art class at the library

Come unwind and try the simple, meditative art of Zentangle with certified teachers Melissa Grim and Barb Szaro.

This in-person class runs about 90 minutes, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. You’ll learn how to create beautiful patterns one stroke at a time.

No art experience is needed.

Details:

What: Tangle Circle – Zentangle art session

Tangle Circle – Zentangle art session Where: Carroll County Public Library (in person)

(in person) Time: 11:30 AM–1 PM (about 90 minutes)

(about 90 minutes) Supplies: All materials are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own.

The library wants programs to be accessible to everyone. If you need any assistance or accommodations, talk with a librarian before the program so they can help.