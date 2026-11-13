💰 Win $250 by shopping small in Carroll County this holiday season Now through December 24, 2026, you can support local businesses and enter to win cash in the Shop Small, Win Big contest. Here’s how it works: Shop at a qualifying small business in one of Carroll County’s eight downtowns: Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, New Windsor, Sykesville, Taneytown, Union Bridge, or Westminster .

in one of Carroll County’s eight downtowns: . Spend $35 or more in a single transaction between November 1 and December 24, 2026 .

in a between . Fill out the online entry form with your name, contact info, store name, amount spent, town , and upload a photo of your receipt .

with your , and . You can enter as many times as you like, in as many towns as you like, with separate receipts. Prizes: Eight shoppers (one from each municipality) will each win $250 .

(one from each municipality) will each win . The business tied to each winning purchase will receive $100. For full rules and eligible businesses, visit: https://www.westminstermd.gov/571/Shop-Small-Win-Big-Contest.

More Info: Carroll County Government | Carroll County, Maryl...