Carrboro’s food scene is busy, and local spots are staffing up for evenings, weekends, and the holidays. These roles are all with the same locally owned team, so you can grow and pick up more shifts over time.

Employer: Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats)

Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats) Location: Carrboro, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour

Great first restaurant job or side gig for students. You’ll greet guests, manage the waitlist, help with takeout, and keep the front area running smoothly. Evening and weekend shifts, with training provided and a flexible team that works around school schedules.

Employer: Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats)

Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats) Location: Carrboro, NC

Type: Evening/Weekend, In-person

Pay: Not listed

For bartenders who love craft cocktails and busy dinner service. You’ll run the bar, serve guests, help shape the drink menu, and have a real voice in how the bar program grows. At least 3 shifts a week, with extra room for leadership if you want it.

Employer: Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats)

Sora Sushi & Bar (with Iza Whiskey & Eats) Location: Carrboro, NC

Type: Part-time, Evenings & Weekends

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Nice fit if you want solid tips and a schedule that works with UNC classes or another job. You’ll serve dinner guests, usually 2+ shifts per week, with extra hours available during school breaks and holidays. No experience required, but you must be 18+ and able to work nights.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re set before the holidays hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.