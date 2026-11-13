At 7:04 a.m. on 2026-11-13, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Medic Engine 61, Ventura County Fire Department Engine 25, CHP, and AMR responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 at Mussel Shoals after a vehicle hydroplaned in the rain. Drivers are urged to slow down, leave more space, use headlights with wipers, avoid sudden braking or sharp turns, allow extra travel time, and give emergency crews room to work during wet weather today and through the weekend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District