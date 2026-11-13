DENTON – Four new CASAs were sworn into service on Monday, November 9, 2026.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. A CASA serves as a steady adult presence in the life of often abused or neglected children as they navigate courtrooms and foster homes.

CASA of Caroline’s Executive Director, Kathleen Dormody, said that she has a goal of recruiting 15 to 20 new advocates by June 2027. In her words, “ CASA of Caroline needs more CASAs so we can sufficiently support the Caroline County children living in foster care. Currently, the Department of Social Services has just over 60 cases. Because those cases involve many sibling groups, the reality is that roughly 70 to 75 children are in foster care. CASAs support those children and ensure they are receiving all necessary services as the courts work to reunify them with their families into a safe, stable, loving, and permanent home.”

Caroline’s four newest CASAs are Cindy Whaley, Carly Shuhart, Beth Wall-McDowell, and Pastor Doug Morely. Dormody said that their recruitment gives her “a sense of accomplishment and hope.” “It has been quite a journey since I started in this role in January working to repair and stabilize the organization,” she said, “Having four new recruits shows that we are growing and that the community is investing in their children.”

Anyone with a few hours to spare can become a CASA. Those who are interested in becoming a voice for children in unfortunate circumstances can contact info@casaofcaroline.org.