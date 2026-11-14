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Global Series! Carolina Hurricanes Game 20: Lines, Notes, Goalies, and How to Watch vs. Kraken
By Rachel Barkley,12 days ago
Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Seattle Kraken one more time this season, one more time in Helsinki, Finland, for the NHL Global Series.
The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.
Thursday, the Hurricanes and Kraken faced off in the first game of the Global Series to the cheers of NHL fans both local and traveling from their own markets. For the Hurricanes, they certainly did not disappoint their fans, ultimately winning the game just over 10 minutes into the game as Sebastian Aho got what would become the game-winning goal once all was said and done. To be honest, all of Carolina’s goalscorers were European, with Finns Aho and Juuso Valimaki, and Dane Nikolaj Ehlers scoring. Also, Taylor Hall played his 1,000th game, which came with some festivities during warmups. You can read all about the game here!
In the Crease
With Brandon Bussi having started Thursday’s game against the Kraken, it is likely that Pyotr Kochetkov will be the Hurricanes’ starting goalie.
This season, Kochetkov’s goals against average is 1.67, with a save percentage of .920.
As for the Kraken, they may start Joey Daccord after Philipp Grubauer played Thursday.
This season, Daccord’s goals against average is 3.83, with a save percentage of .881.
Projected Carolina Hurricanes Lines
William Carrier – Sebastian Aho – Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers – Logan Stankoven – Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski – Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Jordan Martinook
Defense
Jaccob Slavin – Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller – Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere – Juuso Valimaki
Goaltenders
Pyotr Kochetkov / Brandon Bussi
Projected Seattle Kraken Lines
Bobby McMann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko – Berkly Catton – Matthew Wood
Jani Nyman – Chandler Stephenson – Mackie Samoskevich
Ben Meyers – Frederick Gaudreau – Ryan Winterton
Defense
Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans – Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura – Ville Ottavainen
Goaltenders
Joey Daccord / Philipp Grubauer
Special Teams
Carolina Hurricanes power play: 22.7% (14th)
Carolina Hurricanes penalty kill: 85.5% (8th, down one spot from previous game)
Seattle Kraken power play: 21.8% (15th)
Seattle Kraken penalty kill: 65.2% (30th)
Hurricanes Game Notes
Thursday, Taylor Hall played his 1,000th career NHL game. During warmups, the Hurricanes donned black alternate Hall sweaters over their away gear, marked with a special patch celebrating him. He is the first NHL player to play their 1,000th game overseas.
With his primary assist on Aho’s game-winning goal Thursday, Jackson Blake extended his point streak to 10 games.
Aho’s two goals Thursday came on the ten-year anniversary of his first ever NHL goal – ironically against the same goaltender, Philipp Grubauer.
How To Watch
TV: Hurricanes Hockey Network
Streaming: NHLN
Radio: 99.9 The Fan