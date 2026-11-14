Mar 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) plays the puck during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Seattle Kraken one more time this season, one more time in Helsinki, Finland, for the NHL Global Series.

The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST.

Thursday, the Hurricanes and Kraken faced off in the first game of the Global Series to the cheers of NHL fans both local and traveling from their own markets. For the Hurricanes, they certainly did not disappoint their fans, ultimately winning the game just over 10 minutes into the game as Sebastian Aho got what would become the game-winning goal once all was said and done. To be honest, all of Carolina’s goalscorers were European, with Finns Aho and Juuso Valimaki, and Dane Nikolaj Ehlers scoring. Also, Taylor Hall played his 1,000th game, which came with some festivities during warmups. You can read all about the game here!

In the Crease

With Brandon Bussi having started Thursday’s game against the Kraken, it is likely that Pyotr Kochetkov will be the Hurricanes’ starting goalie.

This season, Kochetkov’s goals against average is 1.67, with a save percentage of .920.

As for the Kraken, they may start Joey Daccord after Philipp Grubauer played Thursday.

This season, Daccord’s goals against average is 3.83, with a save percentage of .881.

Projected Carolina Hurricanes Lines

William Carrier – Sebastian Aho – Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers – Logan Stankoven – Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall – Mark Jankowski – Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Jordan Martinook

Defense

Jaccob Slavin – Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller – Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere – Juuso Valimaki

Goaltenders

Pyotr Kochetkov / Brandon Bussi

Projected Seattle Kraken Lines

Bobby McMann – Matty Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko – Berkly Catton – Matthew Wood

Jani Nyman – Chandler Stephenson – Mackie Samoskevich

Ben Meyers – Frederick Gaudreau – Ryan Winterton

Defense

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans – Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura – Ville Ottavainen

Goaltenders

Joey Daccord / Philipp Grubauer

Special Teams

Carolina Hurricanes power play: 22.7% (14th)

Carolina Hurricanes penalty kill: 85.5% (8th, down one spot from previous game)

Seattle Kraken power play: 21.8% (15th)

Seattle Kraken penalty kill: 65.2% (30th)

Hurricanes Game Notes

Thursday, Taylor Hall played his 1,000th career NHL game. During warmups, the Hurricanes donned black alternate Hall sweaters over their away gear, marked with a special patch celebrating him. He is the first NHL player to play their 1,000th game overseas.

With his primary assist on Aho’s game-winning goal Thursday, Jackson Blake extended his point streak to 10 games.

Aho’s two goals Thursday came on the ten-year anniversary of his first ever NHL goal – ironically against the same goaltender, Philipp Grubauer.

How To Watch

TV: Hurricanes Hockey Network

Streaming: NHLN

Radio: 99.9 The Fan