Carol Stream’s factories are busy right now, and several plants are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines and seeing real products come to life, these are worth a look.

Employer: Prince Industries

Prince Industries Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $24/hour (final rate based on experience)

(final rate based on experience) Perks: $2,500 sign-on bonus, paid vacation and 9 holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, 100% tuition reimbursement, PPE reimbursement

Operate CNC lathes, mills, and grinders to make tight-tolerance parts (down to ±0.0005"). Good fit if you have 3+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints/GD&T, and don’t mind standing most of the shift. Due to ITAR, you must be a U.S. person (citizen, green card, or U.S. national).

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Inspect parts so only good product ships out. You’ll use gauges and other test tools, keep inspection reports up to date, and help stop bad parts before they reach customers. Great for someone with 1–3 years in inspection or production, strong math skills, and who likes detailed, independent work.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation / NTA Precision Axle

Location: Carol Stream, IL (795 Kimberly Drive)

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $19.00/hour

Shift Differentials: +$2.00/hour (2nd shift), +$3.00/hour (3rd shift)

Run CNC lathes and/or mills, load and unload parts, check quality with gauges, and keep machines running smoothly. Good match if you’ve worked around automated or robotic equipment, can read part drawings, and are comfortable in a fast-paced, standing, 40+ hour production environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same plant. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.