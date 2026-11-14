Carol Stream has some solid full-time food service roles right now, especially if you like a steady schedule and serving the senior community.

Below are a few strong options hiring today.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Covenant Living Communities and Services Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.78 – $23.83 per hour

Cook for a senior living community using a full range of classical techniques, from breakfast through special events. This role is ideal if you have 3–4 years of kitchen experience, a Food Handler’s Permit, and want steady hours plus full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.30 – $21.58 per hour

Support the kitchen and residents by helping prep meals, deliver trays, and keep dining areas clean and welcoming. Great fit if you have some food service or serving experience, a Food Handler’s Permit, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work, with access to full-time benefits.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.