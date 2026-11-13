Carol Stream’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid production and maintenance roles are open. Good options here if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Schmid Tool & Engineering

Schmid Tool & Engineering Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and repair CNC machines and other production equipment at a long-standing, family-owned manufacturer. Great fit if you have industrial maintenance skills, can read schematics, and like keeping complex machines running safely and smoothly.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation / NTA Precision Axle

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting Wage: $21.00/hour (+ $2/hr for 2nd shift, $3/hr for 3rd shift)

Inspect parts, keep test equipment calibrated, and help stop bad product from reaching customers. Good for someone with 1–3 years of inspection or production experience who’s comfortable with math, measurements, and working on a busy production floor.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation / NTA Precision Axle

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting Wage: $21.00/hour (+ $2/hr for 2nd shift, $3/hr for 3rd shift)

Work on a small press team forging and trimming automotive hub bearing parts. Ideal if you’re mechanically inclined, okay with repetitive tasks, and want steady, physical work with clear procedures and safety gear provided.

Employer: NTN Bearing Corporation / NTA Precision Axle

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Check in-process parts, separate rejects, and log inspection results to keep quality on track. Good match if you have strong attention to detail, basic computer skills, and like being the last line of defense before parts move on.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.