🏭 Carol Stream Manufacturing: Multiple Night-Shift Roles Hiring Now

Carol Stream’s plants are busy and still hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and night shifts. If you’ve got fabrication or production experience (or want to build it), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Antunes

Antunes Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30 pm – 2:00 am (B Shift)

Lead a fabrication team on the shop floor, keeping production on track and quality high. This role is great if you have 5–7 years sheet metal fabrication plus 2–3 years supervising and know your way around welding, press brakes, CNC machines, blueprints, and ERP/MRP systems.

Employer: Antunes

Antunes Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:30 pm – 2:00 am (C Shift)

Run and set up press brake and forming equipment like Amada ATC and Salvagnini P2 under a floor leader. Good fit if you can read blueprints/BOMs, use basic hand tools, stand 6–8 hours, and want to grow your skills in a fabrication shop.

Employer: Greif

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.33 – $30.87 per hour (new hire rate typically around $20.16/hour, per posting)

Support molding production by running routine machinery, measuring finished parts, logging output, and keeping equipment and work areas safe and clean. This is a solid entry-to-mid level role if you have a high school diploma and up to 2 years’ experience, with room to grow and a full benefits package.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something catches your eye.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.