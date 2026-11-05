🚚 Carol Stream IL Logistics Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carol Stream is busy right now with warehouse and delivery work, especially as shipping ramps up for the season. If you like staying active and don’t want a desk job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Carol Stream, IL

Salary: $18.75–$19.75 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Part-time, seasonal

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible shifts so you can fit work around school or another job.

Employer: Isola Imports (specialty food importer)

(specialty food importer) Location: Carol Stream, IL

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Type: 30–40 hours/week, in-person

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries for a small business. You’ll pick and pack orders, keep the warehouse organized, and drive company vehicles. Includes health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off; great if you want steady hours and like staying on the move.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—seasonal and local roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.