🔧 Carol Stream IL Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles

Carol Stream has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings hiring in Carol Stream, IL:

Employer: Full Circle Communities

Full Circle Communities Location: Carol Stream, IL (Villagebrook & Autumn Ridge Apartments)

Carol Stream, IL (Villagebrook & Autumn Ridge Apartments) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, EAP, on‑the‑job training, professional development, referral program

Hands-on role keeping two apartment communities safe, clean, and in good shape. You’ll handle work orders, unit turns, basic HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting, plus be part of the on‑call rotation for emergencies.

Employer: Greif

Greif Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM (overtime as needed)

Compensation Range: $22.40 – $38.17 (see posting for details)

(see posting for details) Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package, paid time off, and local perks for eligible employees

Advanced maintenance role in a manufacturing setting, working on mechanical, electrical, PLC, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ experience, can read electrical/mechanical drawings, and like troubleshooting complex equipment.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.46 per hour

Benefits: For full-time roles, they offer medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) with match, fitness center access at most sites, and more (part-time benefits may differ)

Light facilities support role focused on resident laundry in a senior community—collecting, washing, drying, and returning clothing and linens. Good if you’re organized, like working with older adults, and want steady, routine work without heavy maintenance tasks.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.