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🔧 Carol Stream IL Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles
Carol Stream has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for people who like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.
Here are several solid Building & Grounds openings hiring in Carol Stream, IL:
Maintenance Technician (Maintenance Tech II)
- Employer: Full Circle Communities
- Location: Carol Stream, IL (Villagebrook & Autumn Ridge Apartments)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, EAP, on‑the‑job training, professional development, referral program
Hands-on role keeping two apartment communities safe, clean, and in good shape. You’ll handle work orders, unit turns, basic HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and painting, plus be part of the on‑call rotation for emergencies.
2nd Shift Senior Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Greif
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 2nd shift, Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM (overtime as needed)
- Compensation Range: $22.40 – $38.17 (see posting for details)
- Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package, paid time off, and local perks for eligible employees
Advanced maintenance role in a manufacturing setting, working on mechanical, electrical, PLC, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. Good fit if you have 3–5 years’ experience, can read electrical/mechanical drawings, and like troubleshooting complex equipment.
Laundry Aide – Part Time
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.46 per hour
- Benefits: For full-time roles, they offer medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) with match, fitness center access at most sites, and more (part-time benefits may differ)
Light facilities support role focused on resident laundry in a senior community—collecting, washing, drying, and returning clothing and linens. Good if you’re organized, like working with older adults, and want steady, routine work without heavy maintenance tasks.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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