undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Caro, Michigan Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Caro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both clinical support staff and physicians. Here are several solid roles if you want to work close to home.
Family Medicine Physician (Locum Tenens) – AMN Healthcare
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Caro, MI
- Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens
- Schedule: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, day shift with after-hours call on rotation
- Pay: $139.68 – $151.20 per hour
- Setting: Outpatient clinic, about 15–20 patients/day, 90% adult / 10% pediatric
- Requirements: Active Michigan license, family medicine; credentialing timeframe TBD
Locum role with strong hourly pay, outpatient-only work, and support from AMN for malpractice, travel, and lodging. Good fit if you like steady clinic hours and a mix of adult and some pediatric care.
Medical Assistant / Receptionist – Primary Care (McLaren Medical Group)
- Employer: McLaren Health Care – McLaren Medical Group (Primary Care)
- Location: Caro, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM, no weekends, no on-call; 80 hours per pay period
- Role Mix: Clinical MA duties plus front-desk reception
- Key Tasks: Vitals, injections, venipuncture, EKGs, immunizations, PFTs, lab slips, referrals, rooming patients, phones, registration, scheduling, collecting co-pays
- Requirements: High school diploma; MA program grad or 1 year MA experience; BLS within 6 months for Rural Health clinics
- Preferred: Certified MA, EMR experience, insurance billing, prior multi-provider office experience
Nice daytime schedule with no weekends, and a mix of hands-on patient care and front-desk work. Great if you want stable hours in a primary care setting with a large health system.
Locum Physician – Family Medicine (Outpatient & Clinic Call) – 77 Consultants
- Employer: 77 Consultants
- Location: Caro, MI
- Type: Contract / Locum Tenens
- Dates: Start after credentialing (estimated mid-November) through March 5, 2027, with possible extension
- Schedule: Clinic 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM with after-hours call on rotation
- Setting: Outpatient only, 15–20 visits/day, 90% adult/geriatric, 10% pediatric
- Support: MAs, receptionist, point-of-care testing, in-house diagnostic imaging; Cerner EMR
- Compensation: Hourly structure (must include malpractice); orientation paid at 50% of hourly rate; callback rate for direct patient contact
- Requirements: Board-certified Family Medicine (Internal Medicine may be considered), BLS/ACLS, active or in-process Michigan license, NPDB self-query, local candidates preferred
Long-term locum contract with clear hours and strong clinic support. Good option if you want flexibility, hourly pay, and a defined end date with potential to extend.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Caro tend to open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.