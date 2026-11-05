🏥 Caro, Michigan Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Caro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both clinical support staff and physicians. Here are several solid roles if you want to work close to home.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Caro, MI

Type: Full-time, Locum Tenens

Schedule: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, day shift with after-hours call on rotation

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, day shift with after-hours call on rotation Pay: $139.68 – $151.20 per hour

Setting: Outpatient clinic, about 15–20 patients/day , 90% adult / 10% pediatric

Outpatient clinic, about , Requirements: Active Michigan license, family medicine; credentialing timeframe TBD

Locum role with strong hourly pay, outpatient-only work, and support from AMN for malpractice, travel, and lodging. Good fit if you like steady clinic hours and a mix of adult and some pediatric care.

Employer: McLaren Health Care – McLaren Medical Group (Primary Care)

Location: Caro, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM , no weekends, no on-call; 80 hours per pay period

, no weekends, no on-call; Role Mix: Clinical MA duties plus front-desk reception

Clinical MA duties front-desk reception Key Tasks: Vitals, injections, venipuncture, EKGs, immunizations, PFTs, lab slips, referrals, rooming patients, phones, registration, scheduling, collecting co-pays

Vitals, injections, venipuncture, EKGs, immunizations, PFTs, lab slips, referrals, rooming patients, phones, registration, scheduling, collecting co-pays Requirements: High school diploma; MA program grad or 1 year MA experience; BLS within 6 months for Rural Health clinics

High school diploma; MA program grad 1 year MA experience; BLS within 6 months for Rural Health clinics Preferred: Certified MA, EMR experience, insurance billing, prior multi-provider office experience

Nice daytime schedule with no weekends, and a mix of hands-on patient care and front-desk work. Great if you want stable hours in a primary care setting with a large health system.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Caro, MI

Type: Contract / Locum Tenens

Dates: Start after credentialing (estimated mid-November) through March 5, 2027 , with possible extension

Start after credentialing (estimated mid-November) through , with possible extension Schedule: Clinic 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM with after-hours call on rotation

Clinic with after-hours call on rotation Setting: Outpatient only, 15–20 visits/day , 90% adult/geriatric, 10% pediatric

Outpatient only, , Support: MAs, receptionist, point-of-care testing, in-house diagnostic imaging; Cerner EMR

MAs, receptionist, point-of-care testing, in-house diagnostic imaging; EMR Compensation: Hourly structure (must include malpractice); orientation paid at 50% of hourly rate; callback rate for direct patient contact

Hourly structure (must include malpractice); orientation paid at of hourly rate; callback rate for direct patient contact Requirements: Board-certified Family Medicine (Internal Medicine may be considered), BLS/ACLS, active or in-process Michigan license, NPDB self-query, local candidates preferred

Long-term locum contract with clear hours and strong clinic support. Good option if you want flexibility, hourly pay, and a defined end date with potential to extend.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Caro tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.