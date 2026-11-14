The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host a women’s Christmas lunch and ornament paint party on November 30 at 12:00 PM at 961 Hull Ave., Carnesville, GA 30521. Tickets are $25 and include lunch and all painting supplies; no painting skills are needed, but registration is required to save a seat. Register here: https://www.franklincountygachamber.com/event-detail/KJw3kocrq_AnaL1sCYr%7Cgg2/women-s-christmas-lunch-and-paint-party

This content is adapted from materials provided by Franklin County Chamber of Commerce