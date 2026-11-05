🍽️ Several Summer Camp Kitchen Roles Near Carnegie, PA

Summer camp kitchens are gearing up early around Carnegie, PA, and these roles all come with housing, meals, and a busy, fun camp vibe.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: Carnegie, PA (live on-site at rural camps across the US)

(live on-site at rural camps across the US) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Salary: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Bake from scratch for a high-volume summer camp kitchen. This live-in role includes free room and board, travel help, and the chance to lead baking for a big, energetic camp community.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: Carnegie, PA (live on-site at rural camps across the US)

(live on-site at rural camps across the US) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Salary: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on kitchen leadership role where you oversee prep, cooking, and staff for one part of the day. Great fit if you have 2+ years in a commercial kitchen, want free housing and meals, and don’t mind a fast-paced, 6-day workweek.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: Carnegie, PA (live on-site at rural camps across the US)

(live on-site at rural camps across the US) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept)

Salary: Competitive seasonal pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead the entire food service operation at a top-tier camp—kitchen and dining room staff, budgets, ordering, and allergy-safe menus. Comes with room, board, travel assistance, and a big leadership opportunity if you have 4+ years in kitchen management.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply early so you can lock in your 2027 summer plans.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.