Carmichael neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from outdoor gear to furniture and kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.

Item: Outdoor metal fire pit with mesh doors

Condition: Described as sturdy, good for backyard gatherings

Location: Maddox Park, Carmichael, CA

Category: Garden

Details: Metal construction with mesh doors, suitable for outdoor use and small get-togethers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pottery Barn glass and woven wicker coffee table + end table set

Condition: Used, dog-chewed wicker on the sides (visible in photos)

Location: Maddox Park, Carmichael, CA

Category: Furniture

Details:

Set includes one rectangular coffee table and one square end table

and Both have glass top inserts and black painted wood frames

and Wicker border is a natural brown tone

Some wicker on the sides has been chewed by a puppy

Dimensions:

Coffee table: 44" wide × 18 1/2" high × 24" deep

44" wide × 18 1/2" high × 24" deep Side table: 24" square, 24" high

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids toy and accessory bundle

Condition: Used, mixed items

Location: Fallen Oaks, Carmichael, CA

Category: Toys & games

Details: Includes dress-up items and various small toys. Great for pretend play or adding to a toy box.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted frozen food package

Status: Pending pickup (may already be claimed)

Location: Casitas Manzanita, Carmichael, CA

Category: Other

Details: Listed as a mixed frozen food bundle. Exact items not specified; check the post for what’s included and any pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Carmichael tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.