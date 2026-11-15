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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Carmichael Right Now
Carmichael neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from outdoor gear to furniture and kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.
FREE - Outdoor Metal Fire Pit
Item: Outdoor metal fire pit with mesh doors
Condition: Described as sturdy, good for backyard gatherings
Location: Maddox Park, Carmichael, CA
Category: Garden
Details: Metal construction with mesh doors, suitable for outdoor use and small get-togethers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Pottery Barn glass and woven wicker coffee table and end table set - dog loved up
Item: Pottery Barn glass and woven wicker coffee table + end table set
Condition: Used, dog-chewed wicker on the sides (visible in photos)
Location: Maddox Park, Carmichael, CA
Category: Furniture
Details:
- Set includes one rectangular coffee table and one square end table
- Both have glass top inserts and black painted wood frames
- Wicker border is a natural brown tone
- Some wicker on the sides has been chewed by a puppy
Dimensions:
- Coffee table: 44" wide × 18 1/2" high × 24" deep
- Side table: 24" square, 24" high
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Toy and Accessory Bundle
Item: Kids toy and accessory bundle
Condition: Used, mixed items
Location: Fallen Oaks, Carmichael, CA
Category: Toys & games
Details: Includes dress-up items and various small toys. Great for pretend play or adding to a toy box.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Frozen Food Package
Item: Assorted frozen food package
Status: Pending pickup (may already be claimed)
Location: Casitas Manzanita, Carmichael, CA
Category: Other
Details: Listed as a mixed frozen food bundle. Exact items not specified; check the post for what’s included and any pickup instructions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Carmichael tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.