Carmichael’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on home care to advanced imaging. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Golden Years Home Care

Golden Years Home Care Location: Carmichael, CA

Type: Internship

Salary: Competitive pay + $100 sign-on bonus after 30 days/40 hours, weekend shift bonuses

Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes doing personal care, light housework, meals, errands, and companionship. Great if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience and want flexible local work with extra pay for last-minute and weekend shifts.

Employer: 77 Consultants

77 Consultants Location: Carmichael, CA (remote or onsite)

Type: Contract (Locum)

Schedule: 12 a.m. – 8 a.m., no call, no weekends

Perks: Paid travel and expenses, workstation provided if remote

Overnight radiology role reading X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound for ED and inpatient cases using Cerner, Merge PACS, and PowerScribe. Ideal for a board-certified radiologist who wants a focused night shift with steady case volume and flexibility to work onsite or from home.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Location: Carmichael, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $41.14 – $61.20/hour

Full-time CT tech role creating detailed cross-sectional images to support accurate diagnoses in a busy imaging setting. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered with CA radiographer license and BLS, and want stable hours, modern equipment, and lots of patient contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.