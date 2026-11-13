The Carmichael Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2027 People of the Year Awards honoring local people, businesses, and organizations, with nominations due by Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11 PM. Award categories include Person of the Year, Business Woman of the Year, Business Man of the Year, Carmichael Spirit Award, Nonprofit of the Year, Carmichael Legacy Award (businesses 20+ years), New Business Award (businesses under 5 years), Public Service Award, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, and Chamber Champion Award, and self-nominations are allowed. Winners will be celebrated at an event on Wednesday, April 7, 2027, at 6 PM; submit nominations here: Submit your nomination.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carmichael Chamber of Commerce