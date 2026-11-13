The Carmichael Chamber of Commerce will hold its End-of-the-Year Business & Community Luncheon on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Clubhouse at Carmichael Park. The event will feature a presentation by Susan Skinner, the 2026 Carmichael Person of the Year, live music by Del Gomes, lunch catered by Strings Italian Cafe, networking, and an option to bring raffle prizes and business cards; one member business booth space is also available, and everyone is welcome, with discounted admission for Chamber members. Reserve seats here: https://www.carmichaelchamber.com/2026-11-17-end-of-the-year-business-and-community-luncheon-a-thankful-feast-featuring-susan-skinner

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carmichael Chamber of Commerce